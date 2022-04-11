AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,544. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

