Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE ANF opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.