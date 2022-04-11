Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.91. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

