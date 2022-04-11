ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.31 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

