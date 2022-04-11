Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Adecco Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

