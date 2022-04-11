Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 6,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,304. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.