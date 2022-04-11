Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.52 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

