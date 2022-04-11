ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

