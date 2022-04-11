AGF Investments Inc. Buys 844 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

