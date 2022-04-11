AGF Investments Inc. Invests $327,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.