AGF Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.