AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 283,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 244,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 240,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of TFC opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

