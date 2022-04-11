AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AgileThought has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.
About AgileThought (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
