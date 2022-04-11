agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 2,706 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.71. 1,519,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.