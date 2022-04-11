AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,983 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

