Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 834,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,853. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

