AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

