AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

