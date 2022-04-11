Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €178.00 ($195.60) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.15% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Airbus stock traded up €1.42 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €103.40 ($113.63). 964,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.96. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a one year high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

