Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AGI traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$11.05. 501,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,701. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.5142149 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.38%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

