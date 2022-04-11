Alexander’s (ALX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/8/2022 – Alexander’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
- 3/31/2022 – Alexander’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Alexander’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
- 3/22/2022 – Alexander’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
- 2/16/2022 – Alexander’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Shares of ALX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.43. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
