Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to post sales of $492.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.65 million and the highest is $495.60 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $177.29. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $254.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

