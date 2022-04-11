Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

ALLE stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49. Allegion has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

