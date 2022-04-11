Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allianz from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
