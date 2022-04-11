Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 22,288 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $232.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.94 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

