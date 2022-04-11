Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $293.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

