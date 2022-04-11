Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 489,075 Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 489,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.51 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $393.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

