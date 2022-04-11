Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.85 Million in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,120,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 82.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

WTI opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $612.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.