Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.64 Million in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 111,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

