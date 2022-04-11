Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.