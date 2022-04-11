Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,219.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,535.00 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

