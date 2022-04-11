Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 72,355 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.30 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

