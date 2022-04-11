Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $219.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.