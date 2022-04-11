Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 43% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039862 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001886 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

