Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRTS. Citigroup started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Tau Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
DRTS opened at $11.24 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $20.65.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.
