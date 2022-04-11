Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $187.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

