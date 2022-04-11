Amedisys’ (AMED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Amedisys stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

