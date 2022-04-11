Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered to Sell at Roth Capital

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

