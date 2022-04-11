American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.61

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $231,606,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

