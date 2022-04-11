American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $146.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,642,000 after purchasing an additional 111,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

