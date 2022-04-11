American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

