American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

