American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

