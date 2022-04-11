American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $266.41 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in American Tower by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.