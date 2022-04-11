American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.
American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Shares of AMT opened at $266.41 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in American Tower by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
