Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,886 shares during the period.
COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.
Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -235.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
