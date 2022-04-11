Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AP stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth $412,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

