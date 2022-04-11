Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.