Analysts Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce $73.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.60 million and the lowest is $72.50 million. Artivion reported sales of $71.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $322.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

AORT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 229,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

