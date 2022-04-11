Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $78.10 million. ChargePoint posted sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $473.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $506.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

