Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Chegg posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. 42,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,232. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -385.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

